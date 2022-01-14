Rask return, Pastrnak hat trick help Bruins beat Flyers 3-2

Rask didn’t face a shot until a harmless wrister from the blue line from Ivan Provorov at 9:19 of the first period. Rask faced just six shots in the first, none of which were particularly challenging as the Bruins controlled the play and spent most of the period in the Philadelphia end.

Hart had a much busier night, stopping Pastrnak from in close several times after he scored 1:51 into the game and again at 5:27 of the first.

Boston went on a 5-on-3 power play late in the second and this time there was no stopping Pastrnak, who one-timed a slap shot from the top of the circle past Hart, who had lost his stick a few moments earlier. Pastrnak’s 16th goal of the season put the Bruins up 3-2 and started a flurry of hats coming down from the stands for the second night in a row. Brad Marchand, who assisted on Pastrnak’s second goal, had a hat trick Wednesday night in a 5-1 win over Montreal.

Atkinson pulled Philadelphia to 2-1 on a power-play goal 8:02 into the second with a tip of a shot by Provorov from the blue line.

Philadelphia tied it 2-all with five minutes left in the second when Farabee’s pass to Atkinson bounced off his skate right back to Farabee, who had Rask out of position and an empty net in which to deposit the tying goal.

Philadelphia had 51 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play after a delay of game penalty on Brandon Carlo and a charging call against Charlie Coyle. The only shot Philadelphia got on net was a slow bouncer that Rask scooped up despite a tip in front by James van Riemsdyk.

The Flyers pulled Hart with more than three minutes left in the third but were unable to get another equalizer.

NOTES: Rask hadn’t played since June 9, when the Bruins were eliminated by the Islanders in the second round of the playoffs. ... Philadelphia’s scheduled home game against Carolina on Tuesday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Flyers. The extra couple of days between games allowed them to get a few more key players back from COVID-19 protocols and injury. Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux, Provorov, D Travis Sanheim and RW Travis Konecny all returned. … D Tyler Lewington, recalled from Providence of the AHL on an emergency basis Wednesday, jumped right into the game’s first scrum after a hard hit in front of the penalty box late in the first period. Lewington was also involved in the game’s first full-fledged fight after being challenged by Philadelphia’s Zack MacEwen. The two exchanged blows in the Boston zone early in the second period in a bout reminiscent of the Broad Street Bullies and Big Bad Bruins of the 1970s. … Boston defensemen Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton were in COVID-19 protocol.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Bruins: Host the Western Conference-leading Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates with fans after his second goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates with fans after his second goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak gets some assistance while picking up hats thrown by fans after scoring the third goal of his hat trick during the second period of an NHL hockey game agains the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak gets some assistance while picking up hats thrown by fans after scoring the third goal of his hat trick during the second period of an NHL hockey game agains the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak celebrates after scoring the third goal of his hat trick during the second period of an NHL hockey game agains the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak celebrates after scoring the third goal of his hat trick during the second period of an NHL hockey game agains the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) tips the puck for a goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) tips the puck for a goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates after his goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates after his goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) gloves the puck for a save as Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) waits for a rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) gloves the puck for a save as Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) waits for a rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Philadelphia Flyers center Zack MacEwen, left, fights Boston Bruins defenseman Tyler Lewington (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Philadelphia Flyers center Zack MacEwen, left, fights Boston Bruins defenseman Tyler Lewington (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) heads toward the crease during a warm-up session prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Boston. The Bruins signed Rask for the rest of the season on Tuesday Jan. 11, 2022, bringing back the winningest goalie in franchise history after he recovered from offseason hip surgery. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Caption Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) heads toward the crease during a warm-up session prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Boston. The Bruins signed Rask for the rest of the season on Tuesday Jan. 11, 2022, bringing back the winningest goalie in franchise history after he recovered from offseason hip surgery. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa