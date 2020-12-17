Rarely seen Shirley Jackson story is finally published

Strand managing editor Andrew Gulli says the story has "the Jackson trademark touch of imparting something touching and significant out of the mundane.

"Also it shows her knack for showing how those marginalized by society struggle to survive," said Gulli, who has published obscure works by Ernest Hemingway and William Faulkner among others.

Franklin, whose “Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life” won a National Book Critics Circle prize in 2017, says the story echoes other Jackson narratives from the time, about “a woman in search of ‘adventure' of some kind and/or an encounter with racism or xenophobia.” She cites “After You, My Dear Alphonse,” in which Jackson pokes fun at a white woman's presumption that her son's Black friend is poor, and in need of food and clothing.

Jackson resisted calling herself a feminist, but “Adventure On a Bad Night” captures the ongoing tension of a woman coping in a male world. At home, Vivien is preoccupied with chores while her husband remains seated, reading the paper. On her way back from the store, she sees three sailors and wonders if they'll whistle at her, walking faster before noticing over her shoulder the “sailors were eyeing a girl going the other way.”

Laurence Hyman says that, judging by letters she wrote at the time, Jackson was happy in her marriage while writing the story. But details do mirror Jackson's domestic life. Stanley Edgar Hyman was a compulsive newspaper reader, and images of indifferent and sedentary husbands appear in cartoons she drew.

"I wouldn’t assume that the couple in the story are an exact replica of Jackson and Hyman, but there do seem to be similarities," Franklin told the AP. “She often depicts Hyman as removed and distant, even oblivious; in one of the cartoons, she sneaks up behind him with a hatchet as he relaxes behind a newspaper.”

Laurence Hyman called Jackson's work a “a personal view of the female experience in the 1940s and 1950s, when women were expected to be housewives, and happy to be. But Shirley’s stories and novels — and drawings — cut through that veneer too expose the uncomfortable truths about a woman’s oppressed role in the culture of that era.”

