Raptors to keep calling Tampa home for rest of season

That wouldn’t be an issue for NBA teams; traveling parties are tested daily, players multiple times a day.

The bigger issue is logistics. The land border already remains closed to nonessential travelers who are not Canadian citizens; Canada requires those entering the country to isolate for 14 days, which wouldn’t be feasible for NBA teams, and the Canadian government has also strongly discouraged nonessential travel for any reason.

Toronto made the move south last fall, knowing Thursday's decision was a real possibility.

The Raptors tried to simulate the comforts the team has at home in Toronto, at least as much as possible. "We The North" — the team motto — signage is everywhere in the hotel that the Raptors are using as a practice facility in Tampa, from the elevator doors to the ballroom wall behind one of the baskets. The court that the Raptors use for games was shipped down from Toronto. And there's a 2019 world championship banner swaying from the rafters, alongside the Lightning's retired jerseys for Vincent Lecavalier and Martin St. Louis, at the same end of the court as the Raptors' bench.

“They did a great job," Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said earlier this season.

The NBA is preparing to release the schedule for the second half of the season — mid-March through mid-May — later this month. The playoffs will run from mid-May through mid-July.

