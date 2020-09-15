Raptors sign coach Nick Nurse to multiyear extension

The Raptors went to the Eastern Conference semifinals this season, thriving in the NBA’s restart bubble even after having to come to Florida two weeks early because of the challenges of bringing players back to Canada amid a quarantine. Their run ended Friday night with a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Nurse — a Toronto assistant coach for five seasons before getting the top job — was the runaway winner of the NBA’s coach of the year award this season, getting 90 of the 100 first-place votes.

“Toronto has been my home for the past seven years, and I look forward to it being home for many more,” Nurse said. “I’ve watched this franchise grow and reach the pinnacle, and I look forward to the challenge of helping us win another championship.”

The Raptors went 53-19 this season, the .736 winning percentage setting a franchise record. Nurse is 111-43 in regular-season games and 23-12 in playoff games, is a three-time Coach of the Month winner and was one of the coaches in this season’s All-Star Game.

