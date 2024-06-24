Raptors and Scottie Barnes agree on $225M extension, which could grow to about $270M, AP source says

It would begin in the 2025-26 season, with a starting salary of about $39 million and reaching about $51 million in 2029-30 — unless he qualifies for a supermax contract next season, and then the numbers would get even higher.

Barnes will make about $10 million this coming season, the last of his rookie deal.

He clearly is the player that the Raptors will build around over the coming years. He was the NBA's rookie of the year in 2021-22, was an All-Star for the first time this past season and has seen consistent jumps in his numbers. He averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists this past season, all career bests.

In his three-year pro career, the forward from Florida State is averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

