Rapper Werenoi, France’s biggest-selling music artist in recent years, dies at age 31

"It’s with immense sadness that we’ve learned of Werenoi’s passing,” his record company Believe said on Instagram. “All our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, his team and everyone who knew him.”

“Rest in peace my brother, I love you,” his producer Babs posted on X.

French media report Werenoi died early Saturday in a Paris hospital. The cause of his death has not been made public.

Werenoi first became known to the French public in 2021 when he posted his song “Guadalajara” on YouTube and it was viewed hundreds of thousand times.

He released three albums, “Carré” in 2023, “Pyramide” the next year and “Diamant Noir” last month, making him one of the biggest names in French rap.

Several French rappers posted tributes on social media. French-Malian pop star Aya Nakamura, who featured on his second album, wrote : "Rest in peace my dude. A news that saddens me and courage to the loved ones especially."

“He made a difference for the quality of his songs, his melodies and his punchlines,” singer Pascal Obispo, who had accompanied Werenoi on the piano at a 2023 Paris concert, told French newspaper Le Parisien.