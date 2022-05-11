Rapper Gunna booked into jail on racketeering charge

An indictment filed Monday in Fulton County Superior Court accuses Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, of violating Georgia's anti-racketeering law. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

The indictment alleges that Young Thug co-founded a violent street gang that committed murders, shootings and carjackings over roughly a decade and promoted its activities in songs and on social media. It includes a wide-ranging list of 181 acts that prosecutors say were committed starting in 2013 as part of the alleged racketeering conspiracy to further the gang's interests.