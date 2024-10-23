Rapper Eminem and Obama rally voters for Kamala Harris in Detroit

He said people shouldn't be afraid of retribution or of making their opinion known, adding that Harris "supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld.”

The Detroit rapper then introduced Obama, who took the stage to the beat of Eminem's "Lose Yourself." The former president joked that he "noticed my palms are sweaty," a reference to the hit song, before rapping several lines from it.

The appearance by Obama and Eminem comes just days before early voting kicks off across Michigan. Democrats hope the star-studded event, which also featured former Lions wide receiver and NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, will boost enthusiasm among voters.

Voter turnout in Detroit, a longtime Democratic stronghold, will be crucial in determining who wins the state in November, when Michigan is among a handful of swing states expected to determine who wins the presidency as well as control of the U.S. Senate. Democrat Elissa Slotkin, who faces Republican Mike Rogers for an open Senate seat, appeared alongside Obama at the rally.

Obama attacked Trump as unfit, citing recent incidents such as the town hall where Trump opted to hold an impromtu concert of sorts, swaying back and forth to various songs for about 40 minutes rather than taking questions from voters.

“If your grandpa was acting like this, you’d be worried,” Obama said. “This is somebody who wants unchecked power. We do not need to see what an older, loonier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails. America’s ready to turn the page.”

Trump has made his own bid for Detroit, appearing with hometown rapper Trick Trick at a rally in the city last week. Trick Trick previously collaborated with Eminem on the track "Welcome 2 Detroit."

Obama and other speakers Tuesday, which included many top Democratic leaders in the state, capitalized on comments Trump made in Detroit earlier this month, when he said it was a "developing" city.

“The whole country will be like — you want to know the truth? It’ll be like Detroit,” Trump said as he addressed the Detroit Economic Club. “Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who spoke in the leadup to Eminem and Obama, snapped back Tuesday.

“I know you all saw what he said about this beautiful city. He called Detroit a failure and a mess, proving he ain’t firing on all cylinders," Whitmer said. "He doesn’t have a clue what the hell he was talking about. And you know what I think? He ought to keep Detroit out of his mouth.”

