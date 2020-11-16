Rapper Benny the Butcher shot in robbery attempt in Houston

A representative for Pennick didn't respond to a request for comment.

The rapper from Buffalo, New York is part of the hip-hop group Griselda and last month released his second studio album, “Burden of Proof." He also recently signed a management deal with Roc Nation, an entertainment agency founded by superstar rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z, according to Spotify.

Pennick is at least the third rapper in less than a week to become the victim of gun violence in Texas.

Hours before the incident involving Pennick, another hip-hop artist, Boosie Badazz, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, was also shot in the leg. It occurred just a day after Hatch attended a vigil for slain Dallas rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed last Wednesday during a daytime attack on a highway in his hometown. The 38-year-old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told his fans in a Facebook post Sunday that he was okay.

Police have not announced whether arrests have been made in either case. WFAA-TV reports that authorities have said there is no evidence indicating Saturday's shootings were connected to Noble's death.