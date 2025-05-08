Rantanen has second straight hat trick as Stars beat Jets 3-2 in series opener

Dallas Stars' Mikko Rantanen (96) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during second period NHL playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Nation & World
2 minutes ago
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored a natural hat trick in the second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

Jake Oettinger stopped 30 shots for Dallas, which is facing Winnipeg in the postseason for the first time.

Nino Niederreiter and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who snapped a four-game home win streak at Canada Life Centre. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.

Scheifele returned to action after sustaining an upper-body injury in Game 5 of Winnipeg’s opening-round series against St. Louis.

The Stars welcomed back forward Jason Robertson, who injured his knee in the team’s final game of the regular season and missed Dallas’ first-round matchup with Colorado.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Friday in Winnipeg.

Rantanen, who had a hat trick in the third period of the Stars’ Game 7 win over Colorado in the first round, is the third player in NHL history — and the first in nearly 40 years — with hat tricks in consecutive playoff games.

Edmonton’s Jari Kurri accomplished the feat in Games 5 and 6 of the 1985 Campbell Conference final, and Chicago’s Doug Bentley did the same in Game 4 and 5 of the 1944 Stanley Cup Final.

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Dallas Stars' Mikko Rantanen, right, celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes the save on Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) as Gabriel Vilardi (13) looks for the rebound during the third period of an NHL playoff hockey game in Winnipeg, Canada, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel talks with players during a timeout against the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

