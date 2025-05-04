Rantanen has hat trick as Stars rally past Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7 to advance to 2nd round

Mikko Rantanen assisted on Wyatt Johnston’s tiebreaking power-play goal with 3:56 left before completing a third-period hat trick with an empty-netter as the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7 to wrap up the first-round Western Conference playoff series
Dallas Stars' Wyatt Johnston (53) and Matt Duchene (95) celebrate after Johnston scored against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period in Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars' Wyatt Johnston (53) and Matt Duchene (95) celebrate after Johnston scored against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period in Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Nation & World
By STEPHEN HAWKINS – Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
X

DALLAS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen assisted on Wyatt Johnston's tiebreaking power-play goa l with 3:56 left before completing a third-period hat trick with an empty-netter as the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7 on Saturday night to wrap up the first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Rantanen, who was in the playoffs with the Avalanche the past seven seasons and part of their 2022 Stanley Cup title, had his second four-point period in the series. He is only the second player in NHL history to have four points in the third period of a Game 7.

The Stars move on to the second round to face top-seeded Winnipeg or St. Louis, who play their own Game 7 on Sunday night. The Jets would have home ice if they advance, while Dallas would start at home if facing the Blues.

Colorado had taken a 2-0 lead when Nathan MacKinnon made a short snap shot only 31 seconds into the third period. It was the first goal he has scored in five Game 7s, but all of those are losses.

Traded twice in a six-week period earlier this season, first from Colorado to Carolina and then to Dallas in a deadline deal that included a $96 million, eight-year contract extension, Rantanen had five goals and seven assists in the series against his original team.

Rantanen got Dallas' first goal with 12:11 left on a shot from above the middle of circles. He tied the game at 2 with 6:14 left went he skated behind the net and took a wraparound shot that ricocheted off the skate of Avs defenseman Samuel Girard behind goalie Mackenzie Blackwood. Rantanen then sealed the win with an empty-netter with 3 seconds remaining to complete his first career playoff hat trick.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, playing in a Game 7 for the fourth postseason in a row, had 24 saves. He is 3-1 in those games.

Blackwood stopped 15 shots, including one in the second period to keep the game scoreless with his right leg fully extended to the post while Mikael Granlund tried a wide sweeping shot from the front of the crease.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer became the first player or coach in NHL history to be part of nine Game 7 victories. He is 9-0 in Game 7s, a record accumulated with four different teams since 2012. His first came with New Jersey, and he has since had three each with San Jose and Dallas and two with Vegas. The Stars have won a seven-game series in each of his first three seasons with them.

The Avalanche have now lost seven Game 7s in a row since 2002, the last four with coach Jared Bednar.

Dallas has won all four Game 7s it has played against Colorado, and reached the Stanley Cup Final after each of the first three. They went to seven games in the Western Conference Final in both 1999 and 2000, and the Stars won a seven-game series in the second round of the pandemic-impacted 2020 playoffs inside the Canadian bubble.

Josh Manson put the Avs ahead 1-0 on a short-handed goal midway through the second period when they got another fortunate bounce.

Two nights after Colorado avoided elimination at home when its go-ahead goal in Game 6 came on a puck bounced off a Dallas player, Manson's shot ricocheted off the post and then the back of Oettinger's left shoulder before trickling over the line.

Oettinger and the Stars killed off a four-minute penalty through the first period when their captain Jamie Benn got a double minor for a high stick to the face of Valeri Nichuskin in front of the Colorado net. The Avalanche had three shots on goal and missed four others.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

The Dallas Stars celebrate after Mikko Rantanen, laying against boards at rear, scored against the Colorado Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood (39) in the third period in Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A hat is thrown onto the ice as Dallas Stars' Mikko Rantanen (96) scores an empty-net goal against to earn a hat trick in the third period in Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series againts the Colorado Avalanche Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars' Mikko Rantanen skates on the ice after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period in Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) loses control of the puck as he pressures Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, left, in the third period in Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars center Mikael Granlund (64) works for control of the puck against Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar (8), Valeri Nichushkin (13) and Brock Nelson (11) in the third period in Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer and the bench watch play against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period in Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (39) blocks a shot by Dallas Stars' Thomas Harley (55) in the third period in Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars' Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates after scoring with Oskar Back (10), Thomas Harley (55) and the rest of the line in the third period in Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, left, and Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer, right, greet each other on the ice after their team's Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars' Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with Jamie Benn (14) and Matt Duchene (95) after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period in Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars' Oskar Back (10), Brock Nelson (11) and others loook on as a shot by Mikko Rantanen (96) gets past Colorado Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood (39) for a score in the third period in Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (29) sores against Dallas Stars' Jake Oettinger (29) as Brock Nelson (11), Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) and Ilya Lyubushkin (46) look on in the third period in Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, center, instructs Cale Makar (8), Gabriel Landeskog (92) and others during a time out in the third period in Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Dallas Stars Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Australia's re-elected prime minister says voters chose unity over...
2
Lady Gaga rocks Copacabana Beach with a free concert for more than 2...
3
Small plane crashes into Los Angeles-area neighborhood, killing 1...
4
Musk gets his Texas wish. SpaceX launch site is approved as the new...
5
Scottie Scheffler's lead grows to 8 in the dark at his hometown Byron...