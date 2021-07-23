Ranging Bull: 'Barney' eludes capture days after farm escape

Police in Suffolk County say they began responding to calls about the 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) bull running loose Tuesday morning after it broke through the fence of a local farm. Residents have spotted the dark-coated bull, since nicknamed Barney, walking across fields, roads and suburban front yards. And it briefly shut down of a portion of Sunrise Highway.

Teams have searched the area about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of New York City on foot and on horseback. They've used drones. A “bull trap” baited with the same feed Barney eats on the farm did not work, nor did other would-be traps.