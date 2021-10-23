Rangers score 3 in final 6 minutes, rally past Sens 3-2

Nick Paul had the other goal for Ottawa, scoring on the Senators’ first shot after a setup from Tim Stutzle.

Paul was moved to center between Stutzle and Connor Brown as Ottawa will be without Shane Pinto for at least a week after he was hurt in Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

Georgiev, making his second start of the season, made an incredible point-blank save on Artem Zub in the final minutes of the second period.

NOTES: Ottawa F Scott Sabourin and D Michael Del Zotto were healthy scratches. Jarred Tinordi, Libor Hajek and Greg McKegg were healthy scratches for New York.

Rangers: Host Calgary on Monday night.

Senators: Host Washington on Monday night.

Caption Ottawa Senators left wing Nick Paul (21) celebrates a goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Ottawa, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Sean Kilpatrick Credit: Sean Kilpatrick

Caption New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) can't keep a hold of the puck as Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) pokes it away during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Sean Kilpatrick Credit: Sean Kilpatrick

Caption Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) battles it out in front of the Rangers' net with New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Sean Kilpatrick Credit: Sean Kilpatrick

Caption New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) waits for play to start during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Sean Kilpatrick Credit: Sean Kilpatrick