Rangers oust Hurricanes 6-2 in Game 7, reach Eastern finals

Raanta had 16 saves before his injury, while rookie Pyotr Kochetkov allowed three goals on 12 shots in relief.

More impressively, the Rangers' win came in an arena where the Hurricanes had gone 7-0 in the playoffs, including the first three meetings in this series.

New York coach Gerard Gallant said Sunday he had a group of players who "have a lot of fun and they believe in themselves.” They looked as if they were doing plenty of both Monday in capping a second straight comeback win from a multi-game deficit.

First, they rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to beat Pittsburgh in a seven-game first-round series. Then, after falling in an 0-2 hole in this series, New York responded with more resilience to reach the Eastern finals.

Tony DeAngelo finally beat Shesterkin midway through the third period. And in a sign of what kind of night it was, the Rangers followed with Chytil's goal just 40 seconds later to push the margin to 5-1.

Max Domi also scored a late goal for the Hurricanes.

It was a rough night all around for Carolina, beyond the Rangers pouncing on those early man-advantage opportunities for the quick 2-0 lead, which matched the Rangers' goal output for the first three games in Raleigh.

NO FIRSTS

The Hurricanes were 6-0 in Game 7s since the former Hartford Whalers relocated to North Carolina in 1997. They were trying to become the first team in NHL history to win seven straight Game 7s.

Carolina was also trying to become the first to win multiple best-of-seven series in the same postseason with zero road wins.

ELIMINATION-GAME PRODUCTION

When Fox scored and assisted on Kreider's first goal, that pushed him to 10 points in elimination games during this postseason.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, that marks the most by a defenseman in a single postseason, surpassing Ray Bourque in 1980, Ian Turnbull in 1976 and Denis Potvin in 1975.

Caption New York Rangers' Andrew Copp (18) battles for the puck with Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) in front of Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) with Hurricanes Brett Pesce (22) nearby during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption New York Rangers' Ryan Reaves (75) tangles with Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption The New York Rangers' Adam Fox (23), Mika Zibanejad (93), Chris Kreider (20) and Ryan Strome (16) celebrate a goal by Kreider during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad, left, congratulates Chris Kreider (20) on his goal behind Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck (16) moves the puck to challenge New York Rangers' Justin Braun (61) during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) is helped off the ice by right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) and center Vincent Trocheck (16) after he was injured during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Credit: Chris Seward