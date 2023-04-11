Rangers' Heaney ties AL mark with 9 straight Ks vs. Royals

Heaney’s ninth straight came against Salvador Perez, who went down swinging to lead off the fourth. Duffy then became the first Royals batter to record an out on a ball in play — a flyball to right.

Heaney departed after five innings and 10 Ks. He allowed two hits, two walks and one unearned run.

Heaney broke Nolan Ryan's club record for consecutive strikeouts in a game with seven. Ryan fanned seven straight against the California Angels on July 7, 1991.

Heaney, who signed with Texas as a free agent last December, had a rocky outing in his Rangers debut, recording only eight outs and allowing seven runs in a 7-2 loss to Baltimore last Tuesday.

