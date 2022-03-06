Randle fined $50K for shoving Johnson in Knicks' wild loss

Randle and Johnson were both called for technical fouls after bumping chests and exchanging words in the third quarter of a wild 115-114 victory by the Suns over the Knicks on Friday night. A referee separated the two, but then Randle barreled through the ref to shove Johnson again, which earned the ejection.

Johnson responded with a brilliant fourth quarter, banking in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to finish with a career-high 38 points. His ninth 3-pointer in 12 tries came from 31 feet at the top of the key, capping a 21-point fourth quarter that included six 3s.