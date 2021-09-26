Rams' Stafford throws for 4 TDs, outduels Brady and Bucs

Brady — who completed 41 of 55 passes for 432 yards and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) — joins Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks to throw for more than 80,000 yards.

Mike Evans finished with eight receptions for 106 yards for the Bucs (2-1).

Stafford went 8 of 8 for 74 yards on a 14-play, 95-yard drive that was capped off with Tyler Higbee’s 6-yard TD reception on a quick pass to give the Rams a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Tampa Bay tied it on the ensuing drive when Chris Godwin took a jet sweep 2 yards around the right end, but the game wouldn't stay even for long.

The Rams took a 14-7 lead into halftime when Kupp caught a 2-yard TD with 54 seconds remaining.

After Jackson's score, Brady got the Buccaneers within 21-14 on a 1-yard keeper, but the Rams put it out of reach with 10 straight points. Stafford threw his fourth TD of the game, 10 yards to Kupp, and Matt Gay added a 48-yard field goal with 3:14 remaining in the third to give the Rams a 17-point advantage.

After the teams traded field goals, Tampa Bay added a touchdown with 1:10 remaining when Giovani Bernard scored on a Brady reception from 7 yards.

STUCK IN NEUTRAL?

Tampa Bay's running game was virtually non-existent again with 35 yards. Brady ended up being the Bucs' leading rusher with 14 yards.

Sony Michel, who was acquired from New England during the preseason, made his first Los Angeles start and had 20 carries for 67 yards. Michel got the start with Darrell Henderson Jr. inactive because of a rib injury.

INJURIES

Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean had a knee injury during the first quarter and did not return. Tight end Rob Gronkowski took a shot to the ribs during the third quarter and was out for one series before returning.

Los Angeles linebacker Justin Hollins suffered a pectoral injury during the fourth quarter and did not return.

UP NEXT

Buccaneers are at New England next Sunday night as Brady returns to Foxborough for one of the most eagerly anticipated matchups of the season.

Rams host Arizona next Sunday in an NFC West matchup of unbeaten teams.

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, left, celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady after Godwin scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian) Credit: Kevork Djansezian Credit: Kevork Djansezian

Caption Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski , right, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson, left, celebrates his touchdown catch with head coach Sean McVay during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong