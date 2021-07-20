Rams RB Cam Akers tears Achilles tendon, out indefinitely

Akers got 14 carries in his NFL debut, but didn't get that many touches again until December. The Florida State product took over the primary ball-carrying role for four of Los Angeles' final five regular season games, averaging 3.95 yards on 86 carries — including a career-high 171 yards against New England.

Akers' athleticism and explosiveness made him the clear top choice heading into the playoffs, where he rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' victory at Seattle. He added 91 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles' season-ending loss at Green Bay.

Henderson is still with the Rams, while Brown left for Miami. Los Angeles also has Raymond Calais and Xavier Jones, who both have limited NFL experience, along with rookie seventh-round pick Jake Funk.

The Rams' veterans will report to UC Irvine on Tuesday, July 27, with their first practice the next day.

The NFL Network first reported Akers' injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL