Rams hold off Giants 17-9; Ramsey, Tate fight after game

Daniel Jones passed for 190 yards and rushed for 45 for the Giants, who haven’t scored a touchdown in their last two games. New York had two chances with the ball after Kupp's TD, but the Giants turned it over on downs before Jones drove them deep into Rams territory.

Williams was whistled for a debatable pass interference penalty on fourth down in the final minute of the Rams' 35-32 loss at Buffalo last week. The cornerback came up huge on a pass by Jones intended for Damion Ratley, diving to get both hands on the ball just above the turf.

New York's defense gave an admirable effort against the NFL's third-ranked offense entering Week 4, but its offense stalled three times in the red zone before its late misadventures. Graham Gano kicked three field goals in the Giants' first game in the Los Angeles area since 1994.

Tight end Gerald Everett had his first career rushing touchdown for the Rams on their opening drive, but they managed just three points from their next six drives before Kupp took off through New York’s defense to cap a 91-yard march. Sean McVay's offense produced 240 total yards after topping 400 yards in each of its first three games.

Everett's fumble allowed the Giants to kick their first field goal, but the Rams battered Jones with four sacks in the first four drives.

The Giants trailed only 10-6 at halftime despite gaining 67 total yards.

The Rams improved to 28-0 when leading at halftime under McVay.

NASTY RIVALRY

Before their fight, Ramsey and Tate clashed several times on the field. They visibly trash-talked each other before and after whistles, and Ramsey made a spectacular hit on Tate early in the fourth quarter to force a fourth down.

Tate has spoken publicly in the last year about his disappointment with Ramsey. Tate’s sister, Breanna, was a track star at Ole Miss.

INJURIES

Giants: LBs Oshane Ximines (shoulder) and Kyler Fackrell (neck) got hurt in the third quarter. ... DB Adrian Colbert injured his neck in the fourth quarter.

Rams: Rookie S Jordan Fuller didn't suit up due to a shoulder injury incurred last week. ... LB Micah Kiser (groin) got hurt in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Giants: Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett returns to Dallas when New York faces the Cowboys on Sunday.

Rams: Their third cross-country trip in four weeks, this time to face Washington on Sunday.

New York Giants running back Devonta Freeman (31) runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws under pressure from Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis