Rams' Donald: 'Only thing I am lacking is being a champion.'

“It’s for the organization. It’s for guys like Whit (offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth) and (QB Matthew) Stafford that have been playing this game a little longer than me and haven’t experienced that either,” Donald said. “We have a lot of veteran guys that we’re trying to get that ultimate goal for. I know I’m giving it my all and trying to do everything I can in my power to do my part to help accomplish that goal. Knowing that those guys are riding with me means a lot.”

Morris said Donald has been more vocal in meetings and practices this week, reiterating the stakes of Sunday’s game to teammates. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey noted that Donald reiterated the keys to the game and took on more of a willingness to lead verbally.

Donald credited Von Miller for helping him become more of a vocal leader.

“I have always considered myself a leader, but more of a lead by example guy. One thing Von has been challenging me a lot more with is just him talking to me, being more vocal, talking to the guys, letting them hear my voice,” Donald said.

Donald and the Rams will face their biggest challenge of the season in trying to end a six-game losing streak to the 49ers. Coincidentally, the Rams’ last victory over San Francisco was in 2018, the last time they advanced to the Super Bowl.

The 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have done a good job of containing Donald of late. In the last four games, they have held him to one sack, including none in the two matchups this season.

“I think they stick with a game plan. They find ways to win, and that’s the most important thing. We’ve just got to do our job,” Donald said. “This is a different type of football here that’s going on this week. This is one game away from the Super Bowl against an opponent that we’re both used to. We know what to expect. We just have to play four quarters. We’ve got to find a way to finish.

“Obviously, they’ve beat us in ways. I’m not going to sit here and talk about it, but they did. This week, my mindset is there’s no way we’re going to lose this game. We have to play for quarters. We have to find a way to finish, and I know we’re going to do that.”

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald stands on the field during an NFL football practice Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., ahead of the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)