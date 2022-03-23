Ralph Lauren returns to runway in a show of relaxed luxury

“This moment means a lot to me because it also marks my return back to New York. I haven’t been in New York since the last show, so it’s an honor to be here again,” Monáe, a guest rather than a singer this time around, told The Associated Press.

Gigi opened the show in black trousers and a black V-neck sweater emblazoned with the “RL” logo over a white button up. Her sister walked in a form-hugging white evening gown with a cut out neck and back.

One of Lauren's evening dresses, in black, was adorned with a New York City skyline in silver at the hem. Many of his models wore two-tone “spectator” shoes in contrasting black and white. Think F. Scott Fitzgerald and the Jazz Age.

Golding was also on hand for Lauren's 2019 show. “It’s good to see people’s faces, like the world moved on, and I think it’s about time,” he told the AP.

Adams, mayor since January, sported a black coat with a yellow panel on one side painted with African masks, a miniature of himself and a tiny New York street sign.

“This is the new mayor wardrobe in New York,” he joked. “Our city is back. This is the fashion capital.”

At the end of the show, after the finale walk for his models, the 82-year-old Lauren emerged from behind an elevated entrance platform and waved, lingering for a moment to take it all in.

“So, in the midst of this sadness, we go forward united in our hope for peace, and our hope for the end of this pandemic and a return to being together,” he said in his notes. “I am so proud to be with you again sharing not only a collection, but an optimism for living that respects the dignity of all.”

___

Associated Press Writer John Carucci in New York contributed to this story.

___

Follow Leanne Italie on Twitter at http://twitter.com/litalie

