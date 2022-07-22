Rajapaksa ally named PM in Sri Lanka as protest site cleared

The security forces were witnessed beating up at least two journalists. At least two lawyers also were assaulted when they went to the protest site to offer their counsel, said the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, the main lawyers’ body in the country. It also said one lawyer and several journalists were arrested.

The lawyers' association called for a halt to the “unjustified and disproportionate actions” of armed forces targeting civilians. It called on Wickremesinghe to ensure he and his government respected the rule of law and citizens' rights.

“The use of the Armed Forces to suppress civilian protests on the very first day in office of the new President is despicable and will have serious consequences on our country’s social, economic and political stability,” the association said in its statement.

On Monday, when he was then the acting president, Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency that gave him broad authority to act in the interest of public security and order. Authorities have broad power to search premises and detain people, and Wickremesinghe can change or suspend any law.

On Friday, he issued a notice under the state of emergency calling out the armed forces to maintain law and order nationwide. The emergency must be reviewed by Parliament regularly to decide whether to extend it or let it expire.

Wickremesinghe, also 73, has wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs and has been overseeing bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund. He said Monday those discussions were near a conclusion and talks on help from other countries had also progressed. He also said the government has taken steps to resolve shortages of fuel and cooking gas.

Army soldiers clear anti-government protest camps after an eviction of protesters from the presidential secretariat premise in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

A protesting Buddhist monk stands by a military barricade following an eviction of protesters from the presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Army soldiers stand guard following an eviction of protesters from the presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Protesters and para medics carry an injured protester into an ambulance following a military eviction of protesters from the presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Army soldiers stand guard after removing the protesters and their tents from the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Army soldiers remove tents from the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

In this photo provided by Sri Lankan President's Office, Sri Lanka's newly elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe, signs after taking oath during his swearing in ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Sri Lankan President's Office via AP)

In this photo provided by Sri Lankan President's Office, lawmaker Lakshman Kiriella, left, former president Maithripala Sirisena, center and former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, right attend the swearing in ceremony of Sri Lanka's newly elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Sri Lankan President's Office via AP)