Rains in S. Korea turn Seoul's roads to rivers, leave 7 dead

Rescue workers failed to reach three people who called for help before drowning in a basement home in the Gwanak district of southern Seoul Monday night. Another woman drowned at her home in the nearby Dongjak district, where a public worker died while clearing up fallen tires, likely because he stepped into waters electrified by damaged power lines, according to the ministry.

Two people were found dead in the debris of a collapsed bus station and a landslide in the nearby city of Gwangju.

The country’s weather agency maintained a heavy rain warning for the Seoul metropolitan area and nearby regions on Tuesday and said the precipitation may reach 5 to 10 centimeters an hour (2 to 4 inches) in some areas.

More than 42 centimeters (16.5 inches) of rain were measured in Seoul’s hardest-hit Dongjak district from Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday. The per-hour precipitation in that area exceeded 14 centimeters (5.5 inches) at one point Monday night, which was the highest hourly downpour measured in Seoul since 1942.