Rainfall helps firefighters control southern Spain's inferno

A 44-year-old firefighter died Thursday while trying to extinguish the blaze.

Around 2,600 residents have been evacuated, but most of them had returned to their homes by Tuesday morning, said the regional fire extinguishing service, Plan Infoca.

Experts with the agency have said that the Sierra Bermeja wildfire will set a precedent as the first mega-fire that Spain suffers as a result of a warming planet and the progressive abandonment of rural areas.

Official data show that wildfires are getting bigger in Spain. In the first eight months of 2021, they consumed more forest land — 75,000 hectares or 186,000 acres — than the average during the past decade.

Caption Forest firefighters prepare their equipment before boarding the helicopter to work on extinguishing a wildfire near the town of Jubrique, in Malaga province, Spain, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Firefighting crews in southern Spain are looking at the sky for much-needed rainfall they hope can help extinguish a stubborn mega-fire that has ravaged 7,400 hectares (18,300 acres) in five days and displaced just under 3,000 people from their homes. Authorities are describing the blaze in Sierra Bermeja, a mountain range in the Malaga province, as a sixth-generation fire of the extreme kind brought by the shifting climate on the planet. (AP Photo/Pedro Armestre) Credit: Pedro Armestre Credit: Pedro Armestre