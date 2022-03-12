Rain gone, raging wind takes over at Players Championship

For those who had to wait until Saturday to finish the first round, their reward was to go right back out on the TPC Sawgrass and play it again, as the wind raged and the temperatures began to drop into sweater weather for March in Florida.

Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge shared the lead at 6-under 66, scores they posted on Thursday. Brice Garnett was the only player at 67 who had to finish his first round Saturday. He came close to keeping a clean card until a bogey on No. 7, his 16th hole.

Others dropped off quickly.

Schauffele was 4 under for his round, two shots out of the lead, when he hit into the water on the 17th and did well to salvage a bogey.

But on the 18th hole — playing so long into the wind that some players needed fairway metal to reach the par 4 in two shots — Schauffele drew such a bad lie in the rough that he advanced it only about 15 yards. From there, he hit into the water. After a drop, his pitch had so much spin into the wind that it rolled back some 75 feet back into the fairway.

He finished bogey-quadruple bogey for a 73.

Emiliano Grillo was 2 under when he resumed his round. He took double bogey on the 15th hole by three-putting from 25 feet on No. 15. The wind was so strong that his putt came up 8 feet short. He hit two into the water on the 17th — one from the tee, one from the drop zone — for a quadruple bogey. And he finished with a bogey for a 77.

The average score was 71.9, bumped higher by the play Saturday morning. Conditions were only getting tougher for the second round, which began even as the first round was ending.

Officials left as many pins as possible in the easiest spots on the green to account for the conditions, though there was nowhere to hide on the 17th without draining the pond.

The forecast called for dry weather, at least. The cut could not be made until Sunday. Some players who finished on Thursday likely would not hit another shot until three days later. The tournament was assured its first Monday finish since 2005.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Standard bearers walks past debris blown onto the course by high winds during the second round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Caption Standard bearers walks past debris blown onto the course by high winds during the second round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Jason Day of, Australia, hits from the 15th tee during the first round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Jason Day of, Australia, hits from the 15th tee during the first round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Dustin Johnson hits from the 15th tee during the second round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Dustin Johnson hits from the 15th tee during the second round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky