Rain-fueled landslide in El Salvador kills 9; 1 missing

Durán said trained dogs were aiding in the search. He said that all but one of the 35 missing people had been located, but said the search will continue for one man whose wife's body had already been found.

“Some people crawled out of the rubble and mud, and they have joined the effort to rescue their relatives and friends,” Durán said. “The families in this area have suffered a tragic situation.”

Civil Defense Director William Hernández said “according to preliminary data, residents tell us that some 40 homes have been destroyed,” adding that dozens of people were moved from the area to a church.

A total of 135 homes were damaged or destroyed by the landslide.

Housing Minister Michelle Sol promised to erect replacement housing for affected families, noting “we have found two lots where we can build housing for the victims. We are going to start the paperwork soon to offer these families help.”

President Nayib Bukele mobilized the army to help in the search and rescue operation.

“We believe that we can find people alive and we are not going to rest,” said Interior Minister Mario Durán. Speaking from the site, Durán said that some managed to escape the flow of mud and joined the search for family and friends.

A motorcycle is covered in mud after a deadly landslide in Nejapa, El Salvador, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The slide occurred Thursday night when earth from the upper part of the San Salvador volcano was set in motion, sweeping up trees and homes. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez) Credit: Salvador Melendez Credit: Salvador Melendez

Brown earth replaces an area where homes once stood after a deadly landslide the previous night, in Nejapa, El Salvador Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The slide occurred Thursday night when earth from the upper part of the San Salvador volcano was set in motion, sweeping up trees and homes. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez) Credit: Salvador Melendez Credit: Salvador Melendez

