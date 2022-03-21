Rain finally in forecast for Texas areas scorched by fires

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that 50 homes had been destroyed.
In southwest Oklahoma, a firefighter died over the weekend while battling a wildfire, though that blaze has since been contained, officials said. And in Texas, Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley died last week while going door-to-door telling residents to evacuate, authorities said.
Caption
A National Guard helicopter flies toward a hotspot in the Kidd Fire with a full bucket of water over south Eastland County, Texas, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)
Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich
Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich
Caption
A National Guard helicopter flies toward a hotspot in the Kidd Fire with a full bucket of water over south Eastland County, Texas, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)
Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich
Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich
Caption
Priscilla Maynard holds a chicken while taking on the phone in front of a burned home Friday, March 18, 2022 near Carbon, Texas in Eastland County. Fire crews in West Texas hope to make progress Saturday against a massive complex of wildfires that have killed one person and burned at least 50 homes, officials said. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)
Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich
Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich
Caption
Priscilla Maynard holds a chicken while taking on the phone in front of a burned home Friday, March 18, 2022 near Carbon, Texas in Eastland County. Fire crews in West Texas hope to make progress Saturday against a massive complex of wildfires that have killed one person and burned at least 50 homes, officials said. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)
Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich
Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich
Caption
Jared Calvert exits the former Ranger Law Enforcement Center in Ranger, Texas Friday March 18, 2022. Fire crews in West Texas hope to make progress Saturday against a massive complex of wildfires that have killed one person and burned at least 50 homes, officials said. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)
Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich
Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich
Caption
Jared Calvert exits the former Ranger Law Enforcement Center in Ranger, Texas Friday March 18, 2022. Fire crews in West Texas hope to make progress Saturday against a massive complex of wildfires that have killed one person and burned at least 50 homes, officials said. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)
Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich
Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich
Caption
Anna Olvera leans into Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he puts his arm around her before presenting her with a flag in honor of her sister-in-law Barbara Fenley Friday, March 18, 2022, in Eastland, Texas. Fenley, a sergeant with the Eastland County Sheriff's Office, was killed in Thursday's wild fire. Abbott paused his press conference at the Eastland Fire Department to recognize Fenley. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)
Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich
Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich
Caption
Anna Olvera leans into Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he puts his arm around her before presenting her with a flag in honor of her sister-in-law Barbara Fenley Friday, March 18, 2022, in Eastland, Texas. Fenley, a sergeant with the Eastland County Sheriff's Office, was killed in Thursday's wild fire. Abbott paused his press conference at the Eastland Fire Department to recognize Fenley. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)
Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich
Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich