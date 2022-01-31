Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Rain-fed landslides, flooding kill at least 19 in Brazil

Firefighters and residents search for victims near houses destroyed by a landslide after heavy rains in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Sunday, Jan 30, 2022. At least 19 people have died in cities in the interior of Brazil's largest state, Sao Paulo, after landslides caused by heavy rains that have hit the region since Saturday. (AP Photo/Orlando Junior-Futura Press)

Credit: Orlando Junior

caption arrowCaption
Firefighters and residents search for victims near houses destroyed by a landslide after heavy rains in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Sunday, Jan 30, 2022. At least 19 people have died in cities in the interior of Brazil's largest state, Sao Paulo, after landslides caused by heavy rains that have hit the region since Saturday. (AP Photo/Orlando Junior-Futura Press)

Credit: Orlando Junior

Credit: Orlando Junior

Nation & World
By DÉBORA ÁLVARES, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Authorities in Brazil say landslides and flooding caused by heavy rains have killed at least 19 people in the country's most populous state, Sao Paulo

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Landslides and flooding caused by heavy rains killed at least 19 people in Brazil’s most populous state Sunday while high waters forced some 500,000 families from their homes over the weekend, authorities said.

Three people from the same family died when a landslide destroyed their house in the city of Embu das Artes, according to the municipal government, while four other people were rescued by firemen.

Four children died in Francisco Morato, Sao Paulo state Gov. João Doria said, and the state government said four other people died in Franco da Rocha. Deaths also were reported in Ribeirão Preto and Jaú.

Three of the deaths involved people who were swept away by flood waters, the state fire department said.

Doria used a helicopter to survey damaged areas on Sunday and announced the equivalent of $2.8 million in financial aid to affected cities.

Overflowing rivers forced 500,000 families to leave their homes, the state government said. Several roads and highways were blocked.

Because of disruptions caused by the rain, the city of Sao Paulo canceled scheduled vaccinations against the coronavirus.

Southeastern Brazil has been punished with heavy rains since the start of the year, with 19 deaths recorded in Minas Gerais state earlier this month.

caption arrowCaption
View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Sunday, Jan 30, 2022. At least 19 people have died in cities in the interior of Brazil's largest state, Sao Paulo, after landslides caused by heavy rains that have hit the region since Saturday. (AP Photo/Orlando Junior-Futura Press)

Credit: Orlando Junior

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Sunday, Jan 30, 2022. At least 19 people have died in cities in the interior of Brazil's largest state, Sao Paulo, after landslides caused by heavy rains that have hit the region since Saturday. (AP Photo/Orlando Junior-Futura Press)

Credit: Orlando Junior

caption arrowCaption
View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Sunday, Jan 30, 2022. At least 19 people have died in cities in the interior of Brazil's largest state, Sao Paulo, after landslides caused by heavy rains that have hit the region since Saturday. (AP Photo/Orlando Junior-Futura Press)

Credit: Orlando Junior

Credit: Orlando Junior

In Other News
1
Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame
2
Socialists win reelection in Portugal, eye major investments
3
UAE intercepts Yemen missile as Israeli president visits
4
N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam
5
US stumbles to 2-0 loss at 1st-place Canada in qualifying
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top