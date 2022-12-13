Rail workers walk off job to start month of UK strikes

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union has called two 48-hour strikes this week, canceling most services on Tuesday and Wednesday then again on Friday and Saturday. The strikes come after unions rejected the latest offer on pay and working conditions from Network Rail, which runs the rail network, and 14 train operating companies.

Nurses, border guards and ambulance drivers are among the other workers set to strike this month, forcing the government to discuss mobilizing the army to staff vital public services this winter. The strikes also threaten to curtail business for shops, hotels and restaurants that rely on the Christmas season to boost revenue.