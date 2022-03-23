Rail unions turn to arbitration in dispute over BNSF rules

The unions that represent 17,000 BNSF workers said Wednesday they decided that arbitration will provide the quickest resolution to the dispute because they can get an answer in a matter of months instead of pursuing an appeal that could take a year or two.

The unions say the new rules that took effect Feb. 1 penalize workers for missing work for any reason and put them on call 24-7, while drastically reducing the number of days workers can take off because of fatigue or other concerns.