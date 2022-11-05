Rail union approves deal offering hope of avoiding strike

The group that negotiates on behalf of Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific, BNSF, Kansas City Southern, CSX and other railroads said the deal the Machinists approved includes “the largest wage package in nearly five decades” and implements the recommendations the Presidential Emergency Board made.

The deal the Machinists approved this weekend was the second one they voted on after rejecting their first agreement. This one includes all the raises and an additional paid leave day that was in the original deal, but it also included several additional benefits including a cap on health insurance expenses, an agreement that the railroads will study how much overtime employees are being forced to work and a promise that each railroad will negotiate individually over expense reimbursement.

The railroads also promised the Machinists that they won’t force workers to share hotel rooms when they’re on the road for work.

“Our union recognizes that the agreement wasn’t accepted overwhelmingly, so our team will continue conversing with our members at our rail yards across the nation,” the Machinists union's District 19 unit said in a statement. “This agreement is the first step in addressing some of the issues in our industry. Our fight was able to shine a light on the work-life balance issues as well as the lack of proper paid sick leave.”

Three other unions are scheduled to vote later this month, including the largest ones that represent engineers and conductors.

The workers represented by the Machinists union generally have more regular schedules than the engineers and conductors who say the railroads' strict attendance policies keep them on call 24/7. And the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers unions won't even release the results of their votes until after the current Nov. 19 deadline in the BMWED talks.

Because of the fears about a possible strike, business groups have urged Biden and Congress to be ready to intervene if both sides can't reach an agreement. Biden played an active role in securing these original deals back in September, and Congress has the power to block a strike and impose terms on the workers if there is a walkout.