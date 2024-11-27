Raiders will start O'Connell at quarterback when they visit the Chiefs

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Aidan O'Connell will start at quarterback when the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce made the announcement Wednesday, saying O'Connell had progressed well after breaking his right thumb on Oct. 20 in a game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Gardner Minshew broke his left collarbone on Sunday in a game against the Denver Broncos and is out for the season.
The Raiders could have gone with Desmond Ridder to replace Minshew.
