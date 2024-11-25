Breaking: Special counsel moves to dismiss election interference and classified documents cases against Trump

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew is out for the season with a broken collarbone

Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Monday that quarterback Gardner Minshew is out for the rest of the season with a broken collarbone
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is helped off the field after an injury against he Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
42 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew is out for the rest of the season with a broken collarbone, coach Antonio Pierce said Monday.

Pierce said Aidan O'Connell, who is on injured reserve with a broken thumb, could be available to start when the Raiders visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

The Raiders also could turn to Desmond Ridder, who replaced Minshew when he was injured late in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is assisted by trainers and Head Coach Antonio Pierce, right, after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

