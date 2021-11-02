Raiders player Ruggs to face DUI charge in Vegas fatal crash

Charges were not immediately filed.

Ruggs' attorney, David Chesnoff, and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said they were aware of the crash. They declined immediate comment about details.

Police closed the roadway through the morning to investigate the crash, and Wolfson said he was being briefed about the ongoing investigation.

Ruggs was born in Montgomery, Alabama, and played college football for Alabama.

He was picked 12th by Las Vegas in the 2020 NFL draft and played in 13 games in 2020.

He has caught 24 passes this season for the Raiders, including two touchdowns.

The Raiders are 5-2 this season and are coming off a bye week ahead of a game Sunday at the New York Giants.