Raiders give Maxx Crosby a $7.2 million raise over the next 2 seasons, AP source says

The Las Vegas Raiders are rewarding star pass rusher Maxx Crosby with a $6 million raise this season and another $1.2 million next year

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
X

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are rewarding star pass rusher Maxx Crosby with a $6 million raise this season and another $1.2 million next year, a person with knowledge of the deal said Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract details had not been announced.

Three years remain on Crosby's contract. He signed a four-year extension in March 2022 worth about $95 million. He was scheduled to approximately $19.38 million this year and $21.92 in 2025, according to Spotrac.

Crosby has become one of the NFL's top pass rushers with 52 sacks over the past five seasons, the fifth most in the league during that period. That total includes 27 during the past two years, three behind Myles Garrett's league-high 30 over that span.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

In Other News
1
Taiwan tracks dozens of Chinese warplanes and navy vessels off its...
2
Trump holds a rally in the South Bronx as he tries to woo his hometown
3
Replay reviews unavailable in Blue Jays-Tigers game after power failure...
4
Brown matches career playoff high with 40 points, Celtics beat Pacers...
5
Rapper Sean Kingston arrested in California after SWAT raids his...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top