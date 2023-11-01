BreakingNews
Nearly 100 churches sever ties with United Methodist Church during ongoing split

Raiders fire offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, AP source says

The Las Vegas Raiders fired offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi on Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
X

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders fired offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi on Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there has been no announcement.

Lombardi's ouster came the morning after the club fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Antonio Pierce is the Raiders' interim coach and Champ Kelly the interim GM. Las Vegas hosts the New York Giants on Sunday. Pierce played for the Giants from 2005-09.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Live updates | Dozens of foreign passport holders and injured allowed...
2
Collapse of Kentucky plant being demolished at abandoned mine leaves 1...
3
Nicklas Backstrom is taking a leave of absence from the Washington...
4
Why was Maine shooter allowed to have guns? Questions swirl in wake of...
5
A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top