Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years for defamation of Indian PM Modi

Gandhi, who was present in the court when the verdict was announced, said his remarks were meant to highlight corruption and were not directed against any community. He won’t go to jail immediately as the court granted bail for 30 days to file an appeal against the verdict.

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of Gandhi's Congress Party, said Gandhi would appeal against the verdict in a higher court and called Modi’s government “cowardly and dictatorial.”

After the verdict, Gandhi wrote on Twitter: “My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, and non-violence the means to get it."

Gandhi, a lawmaker, is one of the main opposition leaders in India. He will most likely go up against Modi when he seeks his third term as prime minister in 2024.