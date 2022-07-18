'Raging Fire' wins best film at Hong Kong Film Awards

The film that took home the most awards for the night was “Anita,” a biographical drama film about Mui.

“Anita,” which was the highest-grossing Hong Kong film in 2021, bagged a total of five awards for Best Costume and Design, Best Visual Effects as well as Best Sound Design.

The film topped the box office in Hong Kong upon release, eventually grossing $18.5 million in total box office sales. It topped the Hong Kong box office upon debut, grossing some 61 million Hong Kong dollars ($7.8 million) in about seven weeks.

“Anita” also earned more than 10 million yuan ($1.48 million) on its opening day at the Chinese box office.

Louise Wong, who played Mui in the film, won Best New Performer.

“Honestly, it wasn’t a day (or) overnight that I could play the role Anita,” said Wong. “I’m grateful for the team’s support and encouragement."

“They helped me gradually understand Anita and the role,” she said. “I’m very grateful that I could experience her life.”

Malaysian actor Fish Liew, who played Mui’s sister Ann Mui, won Best Supporting Actress.

Another big winner at Sunday’s awards was crime thriller film “Limbo” which is based on the novel Wisdom Tooth by Chinese author Lei Mi. The film follows two policemen in their efforts to hunt down a serial killer.

The film won Best Screenplay, Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography.

Cya Liu, who played a drug addict who becomes a target for the serial killer, won Best Actress for her portrayal of the role.

“I’m grateful for the chance to perform in this movie and for director Soi Cheang’s trust and recognition,” said Liu.

"With his encouragement, I could completely engage in playing the role and act. Today is the first time in my life ... that I feel the recognition as an actress.”

Meanwhile, 85-year-old Patrick Tse took home the award for best actor for his performance in the film “Time,” which centers on the city's neglected elderly population. He was given a standing ovation while receiving his award.

Comedian and actor Michael Hui was also presented a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the comedy genre in Hong Kong's film industry.

Combined Shape Caption Chinese actress Cya Liu speaks after winning the Best Actress award for the movie "LIMBO" at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Chinese actress Cya Liu speaks after winning the Best Actress award for the movie "LIMBO" at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actor Patrick Tse, right, speaks after winning the Best Actor award for the movie "TIME" at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actor Patrick Tse, right, speaks after winning the Best Actor award for the movie "TIME" at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actor Fung Ho-yeung, celebrates after winning the Best supporting Actor award for the movie "Zero To Hero" at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actor Fung Ho-yeung, celebrates after winning the Best supporting Actor award for the movie "Zero To Hero" at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actress Louise Wong, celebrates after winning the Best New Performer Award for the movie "Anita" at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actress Louise Wong, celebrates after winning the Best New Performer Award for the movie "Anita" at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Members of Cantopop boyband "Mirror" perform at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Members of Cantopop boyband "Mirror" perform at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong singer-actress Kelly Chen poses on the red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong singer-actress Kelly Chen poses on the red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actress Chrissie Chau poses on red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actress Chrissie Chau poses on red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actress Louise Wong poses on red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actress Louise Wong poses on red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actress Lolrtta Lee poses on the red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actress Lolrtta Lee poses on the red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actress Paw Hee-ching, right, poses with her husband Fang Ping on the red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actress Paw Hee-ching, right, poses with her husband Fang Ping on the red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption From Left, Hong Kong actress Fish Liew, actor Louis Koo and actress Louise Wong pose on red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption From Left, Hong Kong actress Fish Liew, actor Louis Koo and actress Louise Wong pose on red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actor Michael Ning, right, and Malaysia actress Lin Min-chen pose on red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actor Michael Ning, right, and Malaysia actress Lin Min-chen pose on red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actor Lam Ka-Tung poses on red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actor Lam Ka-Tung poses on red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actress Sandra Ng poses on red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actress Sandra Ng poses on red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actor Ronald Cheng, left, poses with his wife on red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Hong Kong actor Ronald Cheng, left, poses with his wife on red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption Filipino actress Crisel Consunji poses on red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption Filipino actress Crisel Consunji poses on red carpet at the Hong Kong Film Awards, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung