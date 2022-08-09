journal-news logo
Raging fire consumes 4th tank at Cuba oil storage facility

Smoke rises from a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered by lighting that struck one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Smoke rises from a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered by lighting that struck one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Nation & World
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Flames have engulfed a fourth tank at an oil storage facility in western Cuba as the raging fire consumes critical fuel supplies on an island facing a growing energy crisis

HAVANA (AP) — Flames engulfed a fourth tank at an oil storage facility in western Cuba on Tuesday as the raging fire consumes critical fuel supplies on an island grappling with a growing energy crisis.

Firefighters and specialists from Mexico and Venezuela helped fight the blaze in the province of Matanzas with boats, planes and helicopters as they sprayed foam on the containers, a first for crews since broiling temperatures had prevented them from doing so earlier.

The fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base has killed at least one person and injured 125 others, with another 14 firefighters still missing. It also forced officials to shut down a key thermoelectric plant on Monday after it ran out of water, sparking concerns about additional blackouts.

Those injured were treated mostly for burns and smoke inhalation. More than 20 remain hospitalized, with five of them in critical condition.

The eight-tank facility plays a crucial role in Cuba’s electric system: it operates an extensive oil pipeline that receives Cuban crude oil that is then ferried to thermoelectric plants that produce electricity. It also serves as the unloading and transshipment center for imported crude oil, fuel oil and diesel.

The facility caught on fire late Friday after lightning struck one of its tanks, sparking several explosions as it spread over the weekend. The first tank was at 50% capacity and contained nearly 883,000 cubic feet (25,000 cubic meters) of fuel. The second tank was full.

Officials have yet to provide an estimate of damages.

The blaze comes just days after the government announced scheduled blackouts for the capital of Havana amid a sweltering summer.

___

Andrea Rodríguez on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ARodriguezAP

A resident sits on the malecon sea wall as smoke rises in the background from a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered by lighting striking one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

A resident sits on the malecon sea wall as smoke rises in the background from a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered by lighting striking one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Residents wait in line to buy groceries next door to a coffee shop that has a sign announcing free coffee and water for those working to extinguish a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered by lighting that struck one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Residents wait in line to buy groceries next door to a coffee shop that has a sign announcing free coffee and water for those working to extinguish a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered by lighting that struck one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Residents wait in line to buy groceries next door to a coffee shop that has a sign announcing free coffee and water for those working to extinguish a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered by lighting that struck one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Residents walk in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 as smoke rises in the background from a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility. The fire was triggered by lighting that struck one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Residents walk in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 as smoke rises in the background from a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility. The fire was triggered by lighting that struck one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Residents walk in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 as smoke rises in the background from a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility. The fire was triggered by lighting that struck one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Smoke rises from a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Lighting struck one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Smoke rises from a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Lighting struck one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Smoke rises from a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Lighting struck one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

The Mexican military ship Bal 02 arrives to assist with battling a fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered by lighting striking one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

The Mexican military ship Bal 02 arrives to assist with battling a fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered by lighting striking one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

The Mexican military ship Bal 02 arrives to assist with battling a fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered by lighting striking one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

