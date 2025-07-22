Raducanu defeats Kostyuk, and Norrie eliminates Musetti at the DC Open

The 46th-ranked Raducanu, who won the 2021 U.S. Open, will face four-time major champion Naomi Osaka or Yulia Putintseva next.

In men's action at the hard-court tournament, Cam Norrie eliminated No. 2 seed Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, keeping the Italian without a win since he got injured last month at the French Open and needed to quit playing in the semifinals. Musetti lost in the first round at Wimbledon, a year after reaching the semifinals there.

Holger Rune, who was seeded third in Washington, withdrew before his match Tuesday because of a back injury.

Venus Williams was scheduled to play her first singles match in more than a year Tuesday night against Peyton Stearns. The 45-year-old Williams won in doubles at the DC Open on Monday.

