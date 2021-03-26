Radioactive material found inside oil facility in Lebanon

In November, Lebanon signed a deal with Combi Lift to treat and ship abroad containers consisting of flammable chemicals found in the wreckage of Beirut’s port. Combi Lift completed the treatment of 52 containers of “hazardous and dangerous chemical material” and was ready to ship them outside the country, Germany’s ambassador to Lebanon said last month.

The deal between Lebanon and Combi Lift is worth $3.6 million, toward which port authorities in Lebanon paid $2 million, with the German government covering the rest.

The head of the installation in Zahrani, Ziad el-Zein, told the local Al-Jadeed TV that Combi Lift inspected the facility and found eight small containers that weigh less that 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) containing depleted uranium salts.

El-Zein added that the material has been stored at the facility since the 1950s, when it was run by the Mediterranean Refinery Company, or Medreco. Medreco was an American company whose main shareholders were Mobil and Caltex and it was active in Lebanon for four decades until the late 1980s.

Malte Steinhoff, a spokesman for Combi Lift in Germany, declined to give specific details on either the nuclear material or the chemical shipment.

Combi Lift, Steinhoff said in an email to The Associated Press, is currently in talks with the Lebanese government.

“This concerns possible salvage projects at the refineries in Tripoli and Zahrani," Steinhoff added. "There are no concrete results yet. We do not want to comment on any findings.”

A document from the Zahrani Oil Installation that was posted by local media Friday said that the committee following up on the “chemical material” decided to move it to the laboratories of the Lebanese Atomic Energy Commission.

The March 22 document warned that the Lebanese atomic commission will inform the International Atomic Energy Agency that it cannot store the material in Lebanon in accordance with international standards.

Associated Press writer David Rising contributed to this report from Berlin.