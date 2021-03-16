Racial diversity in children's books grows, but slowly

Still, Horning would like to see more people of color writing about their own communities.

“We want people to feel empowered to tell their own stories," she said.

Ellen Oh, CEO of the grassroots advocacy nonprofit We Need Diverse Books, said one barrier to achieving diversity in children's books is the myth within the publishing industry that books about people of color don't sell.

"Because of this myth, publishing never gives these books a chance,” Oh said.

In reality, books written by and about people of color have made it on the New York Times' bestsellers' list, including “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry, “Sulwe” by Lupita Nyong’o and “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom.

When George Floyd was killed in police custody last year, kindergarten teacher Brittany Smith in New Jersey wanted to help students and teachers make sense of what happened so she made a reading list of antiracist books for children.

Soon after, the list went viral on Twitter and many of the books sold out at major bookstores. Teachers and school districts incorporated them into curriculums and libraries.

Smith said finding books with diversity for her students requires extra digging and sometimes she feels limited in her choices. She hopes 2020 changed that.

“Last year showed us there is a need and want for these books,” she said. “I just hope this doesn’t stop.”

Keeping it going will largely fall on the shoulders of the publishing industry, which itself is lacking in diversity. That includes publicists, marketing teams, agents, editors and booksellers, as well as the teachers and librarians who get the books into children’s hands. A 2019 diversity baseline survey by Lee & Low Books, an independent children’s book publisher centering diversity, found that 76% of the publishing industry was white. Diversity was most lacking on the editorial side, where 85% of employees were white.

Several grassroots efforts are trying to get around those barriers. For instance, We Need Diverse Books offers grants for marginalized writers and illustrators, markets books, organizes book awards and mentorship programs, distributes children’s books to schools, and has scholarship and internship programs to help young people of color enter the publishing industry. Most recently, it partnered with Penguin Random House to launch the Black Creatives Fund to support Black writers and illustrators in 2021.

Oh also recommends supporting independent publishers centering diversity and hiring cultural sensitivity readers to ensure adequate representation. Another option is for mainstream publishers to create imprints focused on diversity. For example, HarperCollins recently launched Heartdrum, a Native American-focused imprint.

Such efforts, both within mainstream publishing houses and through grassroots organizing, is vital, said Nina Crews, illustrator of “A Girl Like Me.”

“When you see yourself reflected in the pages of a book, you’re part of the conversation, part of the story. You’re not ignored. It gives you a sense of ownership to the world that you’re in,” Crews said. “Every child deserves that.”

The consequences of children not seeing themselves in the characters they read about can be profound.

Angela Joy, author of the 2020 book “Black Is a Rainbow Color,” said that as people of color become conditioned to only see white people as deserving of being in books, they may start to internalize that, further discouraging them from feeling comfortable representing their own communities. When her own daughter writes, Joy said she pictures white people rather than characters who look like her.

“It breaks my heart," she said. "I want my child to see that she is worthy of being in the stories she reads and writes.”

___

Fernando is a member of the Associated Press' Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/christinetfern.

In this 2018 photo provided by Children's Aid, Nina Crews, illustrator of "A Girl Like Me," reads to children at an early childhood education center. Crews said the work of independent publishers and grassroots organizers are vital in bringing more diversity into children's books. (Adriana Alba/Children’s Aid via AP) Credit: Adriana Alba Credit: Adriana Alba