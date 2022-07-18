journal-news logo
X

Rachel Bloom and Jay Pharoah team up for audio book release

Nation & World
32 minutes ago
Rachel Bloom and Jay Pharoah have a few jokes to share, in audio only

NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Bloom and Jay Pharoah have a few jokes to share — in audio only.

Bloom, the Emmy-winning star of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” and Pharoah, the former “Saturday Night Live” performer, serve as co-hosts of the audio book release “Kiss & Tell: Stand Up and Stories About Love, Sex, Etc.” The book draws from a special taping last year in Los Angeles, with guest comics including Danielle Perez, the Sklar Brothers and Chinedu Unaka.

“Kiss & Tell” comes out Sept. 20, through Kevin Hart's media company Hartbeat, in partnership with Simon & Schuster Audio.

“There is nothing more universal than relationships, and it was so much fun spending a night with this amazing group of comedians, talking about the hilarious highs and lows of the romantic journey,” Bloom said in a statement Monday. “Also, this audio book is a public and binding record of Jay agreeing to go on a date with me in 60 years.”

In Other News
1
Trial expected to begin for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon
2
Where’s Boris? Johnson takes back seat as Conservatives feud
3
Greece complains to Serbia over mortar cargo plane crash
4
Germany again rejects Russian explanation for gas supply cut
5
Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top