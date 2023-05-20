X

National Treasure crosses finish line 1st at Preakness, hours after other Baffert horse euthanized

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
Bob Baffert’s National Treasure has crossed the finish line first in the Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bob Baffert’s National Treasure crossed the finish line first in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, ending Mage’s Triple Crown bid in the trainer’s return from a suspension — and just hours after another of his 3-year-old horses was euthanized on the track.

Baffert headed to the winner’s circle on the same day that his colt Havnameltdown went down with a fatal left leg injury in an undercard race. Baffert said he and his team were in shock.

It was another dark moment for a sport already reeling from the deaths of seven horses at Churchill Downs in a 10-day span leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Derby winner Mage finished third in the Preakness. His defeat means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fifth consecutive year.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Wimbledon champion Rybakina wins Italian Open; Rune-Medvedev in men's...
2
Former Arkansas U.S. Rep. Marion Berry, who served 7 terms, dies at 80
3
Chevrolet, McLaren soar as Rahal struggles on 1st day of Indy 500...
4
PGA Live Updates | Scottie Scheffler finally makes a birdie but still...
5
Victims of deadly Oregon highway crash were farmworkers, union says
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top