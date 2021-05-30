Race favorite Scott Dixon runs out of gas early in Indy 500

Wilson, in his first Indy 500 since 2018, was the first driver out of the race.

The Indy 500 was held in front of 135,000 spectators, about 40% of grandstand seating capacity, making it the largest sporting event in the world since the start of the pandemic. The delayed race last August was held without spectators for the first time in 105 runnings.

Roger Penske, who purchased Indianapolis Motor Speedway in January 2020, nervously paced a walkway above the speedway 30 minutes before he gave the command to start engines. But the 84-year-old has been thrilled to be part of re-opening America.

More than 90,000 people have been vaccinated at the speedway since March and admittance into the Gasoline Alley and the paddock was only granted to fully vaccinated competitors and guests.

“We're ready to go,” said Penske, whose plans for the speedway were hit hard by the pandemic roughly eight weeks after he closed the sale. "The 135 that are here, we have another 60,000 that are ready to come next year. So that just shows you the strength this place has. It’s something I had never realized at all, the commitment that people want to have here."

