Quills and thrills as prodigious porcupine puppet unveiled

“We've done some fantasy creatures a little bit bigger, but in terms of duplicating an animal it's the biggest we've ever done,” said Peter Brooke, creative supervisor for Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

The prehensile tail that gives the tree-dwelling, fruit-eating species its name exists in this case in the imagination only. Just the front half exists and pokes out, the rest appearing to stay safely inside the log.

“It's essentially based on a big inflatable with the addition of a mouth, a jaw and mechanical eyes,” Brooke said.

A real prehensile-tailed porcupine was at the scene at Elysian Park near Dodger Stadium. The porcupine got “lost” before emerging in her giant puppet form, after the kids brought out bunches of bananas to lure her.

“I think she's getting close, I think I know just the thing for her,” Basecamp performer Jennifer Popagain said before bringing out a giant banana of her own.

The kids counted down, then mobbed Percy once she emerged.

After another media stop, Percy will make her way down the coast to her permanent home at the San Diego Zoo.

The Wildlife Explorers Basecamp is a 3.2-acre area of the zoo intended to teach families about the interactions and interdependence of humans, plants, animals and their habitats.

Featured species there will include a tortoise, an ocelot, a caiman, an anteater known as a tamandua, and, of course, a prehensile-tailed porcupine.

Caption Los Angeles school children reach out to touch a giant puppet porcupine named Percy at Elysian Park in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Percy, a two-story puppet emerged from its home for an audience of school children and media members at the Los Angeles park on Tuesday. The adorable beast with its massive pink nose inspired oohs and awwws. A joint project of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Jim Henson's Creature Shop, Percy was let out to celebrate next week's opening of the zoo's new Wildlife Explorers Basecamp. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Credit: Richard Vogel Credit: Richard Vogel Caption Los Angeles school children reach out to touch a giant puppet porcupine named Percy at Elysian Park in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Percy, a two-story puppet emerged from its home for an audience of school children and media members at the Los Angeles park on Tuesday. The adorable beast with its massive pink nose inspired oohs and awwws. A joint project of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Jim Henson's Creature Shop, Percy was let out to celebrate next week's opening of the zoo's new Wildlife Explorers Basecamp. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Credit: Richard Vogel Credit: Richard Vogel

