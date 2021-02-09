Queer online series meets eager Russian LGBTQ audience

And in the predominantly Muslim Russian province of Chechnya, scores of men were arrested and tortured and some were killed on the mere suspicion of being gay in recent years, according to human rights groups. Chechnya's Kremlin-backed regional strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov has claimed there are no gays in Chechnya and a government probe found no proof of abuses.

Asked if he fears reprisals, Fenochka said that he and members of his crew were concerned about the safety of their actors while they were filming romantic scenes in open locations. He emphasized that all his actors were adults.

He noted that the sense of danger has given him a flow of adrenaline and argued that it's not a reason to be afraid.

“If you feel a free person and continue to live in Russia and you want to talk about any topics in your art, you need to be ready for any consequences,” he said.

This image released by Fancy Production shows actors Dmitry Simonov as Lyosha and Arsen Khandzhyan as Roma in a scene from the "Here I come" web series in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Russian screenwriter Elizaveta Simbirskaya, 31, and director Andrei Fenocka, 27, have just released Here I Come, a web series about queer teenagers in Russia.