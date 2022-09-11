A queen and her corgis: Elizabeth loved breed from childhood

When she was 18 she was given another and named it Susan, the first in a long line of corgis to come. Later there were dorgis — a dachshund and corgi crossbreed — owned by the queen. Eventually they came to accompany her in public appearances, and became part of her persona.

Throughout Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne, the corgis were by her side, accompanying her on official tours, reportedly sleeping in their own room at Buckingham Palace with daily sheet changes, and occasionally nipping the ankles of the odd visitor or royal family member.

Three of them even appeared alongside the queen as she climbed into James Bond’s waiting helicopter in the spoof video that opened the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

British author Penny Junor documented their feisty lives in a 2018 biography “All the Queen’s Corgis.”

She writes that Elizabeth walked and fed the dogs, chose their names and when they died, buried them with individual plaques. Care for the corgis had fallen largely on the queen’s trusted dressmaker and assistant Angela Kelly and her page Paul Whybrew.

The corgis were also present when the queen welcomed visitors at the palace, including distinguished statesmen and officials. When the conversation lulled, Elizabeth would often turn her attention to her dogs to fill the silence.

“She was also concerned about what would happen to her dogs when she is no longer around,” Junor wrote, noting that some royal family members did not share her fondness for the corgis.

After the death of her corgi Willow in 2018, it was reported that the queen would not be getting any more dogs.

But that changed during the illness of her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021 at age 99. She turned once again to her beloved corgis for comfort. In the spring, on what would have been Philip's 100th birthday this year, the queen was given another dog.

In addition to her human family, Elizabeth is survived by two corgis, a dorgi, and a cocker spaniel.

