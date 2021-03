Queen tells kids studying space of meeting Soviet cosmonaut

“Well, yes, and if you could come back again,” the queen replied. “That’s very important.”

Wednesday's call with students from Thomas Jones Primary School in west London came during a difficult week for the queen, after the royal family was rocked by charges of racism and insensitivity leveled at them by Prince Harry and Meghan.

But despite the controversy, the queen went ahead with her work, much like she’s done for decades. Scientists from the London Science Museum briefed her on NASA’s Mars Perseverance mission and discussed the discovery of fragments from a meteorite earlier this week in England.

The group gave the queen a set of Mars Perseverance rover face masks, which were sent from NASA headquarters to Windsor Castle. Professor Caroline Smith of the Natural History Museum asked that one of the masks be given to Prince Philip, the queen’s husband, because of his long interest in science and space exploration.

The prince, 99, is recovering in a London hospital after undergoing a heart procedure.

In this undated photo and issued on Friday March 12, 2021 by Buckingham Palace, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Professor Caroline Smith, right, Head of Earth Sciences Collections and Principal Curator of Meteorites at the Natural History Museum, other experts and schoolchildren from Thomas Jones Primary School, West London, in a virtual event to mark British Science Week, showcasing the latest pictures from NASA's mission to Mars and classroom rockets made by the pupils. (Buckingham Palace via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited