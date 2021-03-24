Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara has third child at home

Tindall said his wife’s friend Dolly, who was also at the previous two births, was present.

“She was there and recognized that we wouldn’t have got to hospital in time," he said. "Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the posit (position) and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived.”

Tindall joked that now may be the right time for him to have a vasectomy.

“I literally was like ‘Yep, snip, snip, snip.’ I’ve got a boy. I’m out. I’m out of here," he said. “The best thing about being at home, the best thing was, as soon he’s wrapped up, he’s skin on skin, straight downstairs. TV room. Golf on. This is what we’re doing.”